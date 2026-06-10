Fire breaks out at historic Provincetown Inn



PROVINCETOWN – A fire broke out in a room at the historic Provincetown Inn at 1 Commercial Street shortly after 4 PM Wednesday. Hotel staff used extinguishers to initially knock down the flames. Fire crews checked for any further fire spread and reported fire damage in two additional rooms. No injuries were reported. Multiple mutual aid responded to the scene and to cover outer Cape station’s under a pre-planned response system. Photos confirm the fire was in the newer horseshoe shaped part of the inn and not the original historic section. The cause of the fire us under investigation.

From Provincetown Police: Earlier this evening, the Provincetown Police and Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the Provincetown Inn, located at 1 Commercial Street.

Thanks to the quick response and coordinated efforts of first responders, the fire was brought under control and extinguished within minutes, helping to minimize damage and ensure the safety of all involved.

We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to our public safety partners who responded to assist:

Truro Police Department and Fire Department

Wellfleet Fire Department

Eastham Fire Department

National Seashore/U.S. Park Rangers

Incidents like this highlight the importance of regional cooperation and the strong partnerships that exist among our emergency service agencies.

We are grateful for the assistance and professionalism demonstrated by everyone involved. Thank you to all responding personnel for your dedication, teamwork, and commitment to keeping our community safe.