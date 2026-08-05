MASHPEE – Fire broke out in the basement of a house in Mashpee early Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the Cranberry Lane location about 6:40 AM to find a fire that was spreading into the wall of a ranch style home. The occupants of the house safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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Fire breaks out in a house in Mashpee
August 5, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Mashpee