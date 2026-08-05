You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in a house in Mashpee

Fire breaks out in a house in Mashpee

August 5, 2026

MASHPEE – Fire broke out in the basement of a house in Mashpee early Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the Cranberry Lane location about 6:40 AM to find a fire that was spreading into the wall of a ranch style home. The occupants of the house safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 