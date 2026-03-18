Fire breaks out in basement of Bourne home

BOURNE – Fire broke out in the basement of a home in Bourne. Firefighters responded to Academy Drive about 11 AM. A hose line was stretched to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of injuries. The heavy smoke was traced to a malfunctioning oil burner.

From Bourne Police: Bourne PD and FD as well as Onset Fire are on the scene of a structure fire on Academy Dr. Academy Drive is CLOSED from Wright Lane to Tower Lane. Access to the main entrance to the Mass Maritime Academy (MMA) is limited at this time. We will update you when the road is reopened. Eagle eye workers from the Buzzards Bay Water District noticed smoke when performing maintenance in the area and were able to get emergency services on location quickly. UPDATE as of noon Access to MMA reopened via Bourne Neck Drive and Tower Lane. Academy Drive remains closed from Wright Lane to Tower Lane.