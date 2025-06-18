You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in bedroom of Yarmouth home

Fire breaks out in bedroom of Yarmouth home

June 17, 2025

YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a Old Colony Way residence about 10 PM Tuesday for a report of smoke in the building. Crews discovered a fire in the bedroom which was extinguished. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

