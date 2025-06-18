YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a Old Colony Way residence about 10 PM Tuesday for a report of smoke in the building. Crews discovered a fire in the bedroom which was extinguished. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out in bedroom of Yarmouth home
June 17, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Extensive outreach this summer for climate action plan in Eastham
- Vehicle access in Chatham’s North Beach remains limited to protect shorebirds
- Downtown Hyannis will improve storefronts thanks to annual state grant
- New traffic light and possible exit, changes coming to Upper Cape Tech after police traffic incident
- Pilgrim Nuclear Station wastewater appeal wrapped for now
- Sewer work starting up on Cove Road in Dennis
- Regional Commissioners join Assembly Delegates in opposing buoy removal
- Ceremony being held on Cape Cod for anniversary of Korean War
- Periodical cicadas likely gone soon
- CCNS seeking applicants to run concessions at Herring Cove Beach
- Cape Baseball League kicks off this Saturday, more with the League Director of Broadcasting
- LISTEN: Most expensive Cape home sale for 2025 in Chatham
- Public comments accepted for Route 6A study, two Cape Cod towns hosting meetings next week