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Fire breaks out in chicken coop in Falmouth

May 2, 2026

FALMOUTH – Fire broke out in a chicken coop in Falmouth about 9:30 PM Saturday. The homeowner on Cloverfield Way was able to put most of the fire out before crews arrived. It was not clear if any chickens were hurt. Further details were not immediately available.

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