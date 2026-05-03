FALMOUTH – Fire broke out in a chicken coop in Falmouth about 9:30 PM Saturday. The homeowner on Cloverfield Way was able to put most of the fire out before crews arrived. It was not clear if any chickens were hurt. Further details were not immediately available.
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Fire breaks out in chicken coop in Falmouth
May 2, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth