ORLEANS – A fire was reported in a chicken coop in Orleans around 10 AM Saturday. The fire on Henson’s Way was quickly extinguished. It was not immediately clear if any chickens were injured. Further details were not immediately available.
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Fire breaks out in chicken coop in Orleans
May 16, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Orleans