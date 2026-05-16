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Fire breaks out in chicken coop in Orleans

May 16, 2026

ORLEANS – A fire was reported in a chicken coop in Orleans around 10 AM Saturday. The fire on Henson’s Way was quickly extinguished. It was not immediately clear if any chickens were injured. Further details were not immediately available.

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