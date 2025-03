HYANNIS – Fire broke out in a commercial building in Hyannis shortly after 1 PM Wednesday. Fire crews responded to 379 Iyannough Road (Route 28) and discovered smoke showing from a metal clad structure behind the strip mall housing the Eastern Bank across from the airport.

About 3:45 PM, the fire was reported under control. The State Fire Marshal’s office was notified to investigate the cause of the fire.



Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN