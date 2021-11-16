You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in home in Brewster

November 16, 2021

BREWSTER – Fire was reported at a home in Brewster sometime after 11 AM Tuesday. Smoke could be seen coming from the residence at 26 Leona Terrace. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called to the scene and to cover the Brewster fire station. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire was quickly knocked down. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

