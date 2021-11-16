BREWSTER – Fire was reported at a home in Brewster sometime after 11 AM Tuesday. Smoke could be seen coming from the residence at 26 Leona Terrace. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called to the scene and to cover the Brewster fire station. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire was quickly knocked down. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in home in Brewster
November 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
