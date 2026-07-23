Fire breaks out in laundry room of Barnstable County House of Corrections

BOURNE – A fire broke out in the laundry room of the Barnstable County House of Corrections at the Sheriff’s Facility shortly after 11 AM Thursday. The fire appeared to be contained to a container of towels which were doused and removed from the building. Firefighters had to ventilate smoke from the area. No injuries were reported.

VFrom the Barntable County Sheriff’s Office: A small fire today in the laundry room of the Barnstable County Correctional Facility caused no injuries or damages.

The Bourne Fire Department was called at 11:01 a.m. after a correctional officer saw rags smoldering in a laundry basket inside the laundry room. The correctional officer doused the rags with a fire extinguisher. Bourne Fire assisted with ventilating the area.

After the firefighters ensured that the source of the fire was extinguished, the firefighters left the building at 11:44 AM.

Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley thanks both her staff and the Bourne Fire Department for their quick response.