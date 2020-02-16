BOURNE – A fire broke out in a home in the Pocasset section of Bourne around 2 PM Sunday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from 1 Cove Lane, heaviest in the garage. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out in Pocasset home
February 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
