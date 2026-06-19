HYANNIS – A fire broke out in a solar farm at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis just before 10:30 AM Friday. The fire was quickly contained but the airport was temporarily closed due to fire apparatus on the field. No injuries were reported.
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Fire breaks out in solar farm at Cape Cod Gateway Airport
June 19, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis