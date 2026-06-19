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Fire breaks out in solar farm at Cape Cod Gateway Airport

June 19, 2026

HYANNIS – A fire broke out in a solar farm at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis just before 10:30 AM Friday. The fire was quickly contained but the airport was temporarily closed due to fire apparatus on the field. No injuries were reported.

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