DENNIS – Firefighters were called to Robert Childs Inc. on Great Western Road shortly after 1 PM Monday. Crews found a fire in the wiring for solar panels on the roof. Power was cut and the fire was confirmed to the wiring with minimal damage to the structure. No injuries were reported.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in solar panels at Dennis business
Fire breaks out in solar panels at Dennis business
March 9, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Dennis