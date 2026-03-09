You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in solar panels at Dennis business

Fire breaks out in solar panels at Dennis business

March 9, 2026

DENNIS – Firefighters were called to Robert Childs Inc. on Great Western Road shortly after 1 PM Monday. Crews found a fire in the wiring for solar panels on the roof. Power was cut and the fire was confirmed to the wiring with minimal damage to the structure. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 