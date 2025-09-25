Fire causes significant damage to McDonalds restaurant on Route 132 in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A fire caused extensive damage to the McDonalds restaurant on Route 132 in Hyannis. Firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm about 2:55 AM and found smoke in the building. The fire was reported in the ceiling of the building but crews had difficulty locating the origin of the fire and at one point were force to evacuate the building and fight the fire from outside. The restaurant was closed at the time and no injuries were reported. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Hyannis fire station. The cause of the fire is under investigation.