HYANNIS – A fire caused extensive damage to the McDonalds restaurant on Route 132 in Hyannis. Firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm about 2:55 AM and found smoke in the building. The fire was reported in the ceiling of the building but crews had difficulty locating the origin of the fire and at one point were force to evacuate the building and fight the fire from outside. The restaurant was closed at the time and no injuries were reported. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Hyannis fire station. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire causes significant damage to McDonalds restaurant on Route 132 in Hyannis
September 25, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Behavioral Health Network holding grand opening in Hyannis
- New leader announced at Hyannis Salvation Army
- Orleans recognized for tech assistance program
- Harwich water main flushing starting next week
- Road work scheduled in Sandwich next week
- Barnstable receives sizable digital equity grant to improve Wi-Fi at Hyannis Youth and Community Center
- RMV ending pandemic-era policy for driving instruction
- Revolution Wind wins injunction, construction to resume
- Cape Cod Fishermen’s Alliance among the finalists for millions in research program funding
- Public comments being accepted for Coast Guard buoy removal plan
- State revenue department issues warning about a new scam
- Housing Assistance closing in on $5M funding goal for affordable housing
- Barnstable’s Annual Community Safety Day returns on Wednesday