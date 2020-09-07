You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire closes Provincetown restaurant

Fire closes Provincetown restaurant

September 7, 2020

Tim Caldwell/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – Fire breaks out st Sal’s Restaurant in Provincetown.

Demails are coming up

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 