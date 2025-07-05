You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire crews battle early morning brush fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Fire crews from several agencies battled a brush fire Saturday morning. About four acres burned along Sandwich Road near Green Briar Lane. In addition to Falmouth, Mashpee Fire, Joint Base Cape Cod Fire and Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation firefighters also responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Smoke may linger in the area for a time.

