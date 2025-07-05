FALMOUTH – Fire crews from several agencies battled a brush fire Saturday morning. About four acres burned along Sandwich Road near Green Briar Lane. In addition to Falmouth, Mashpee Fire, Joint Base Cape Cod Fire and Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation firefighters also responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Smoke may linger in the area for a time.
Fire crews battle early morning brush fire in Falmouth
July 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
