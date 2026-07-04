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Fire crews battle large mulch fire in Dennis

July 4, 2026

DENNIS – Firefighters battled a large mulch pile fire in Dennis Sarturday morning. The call came in at Robert Childs Inc. at 169 Great Western Road about 6:15 AM. It was a labor intensive effort requiring heavy equipment to pull the pile apart so the flames could be completely doused. No injuries were reported.

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