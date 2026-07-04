DENNIS – Firefighters battled a large mulch pile fire in Dennis Sarturday morning. The call came in at Robert Childs Inc. at 169 Great Western Road about 6:15 AM. It was a labor intensive effort requiring heavy equipment to pull the pile apart so the flames could be completely doused. No injuries were reported.
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Fire crews battle large mulch fire in Dennis
July 4, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Dennis