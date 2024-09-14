You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire crews investigate elevated levels of carbon monoxide at Hyannis nursing home, no injuries reported

Fire crews investigate elevated levels of carbon monoxide at Hyannis nursing home, no injuries reported

September 14, 2024

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to an alarm at The Pavilion Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at 876 Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Hyannis sometime after 10 AM Saturday. Fire crews discovered elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the basement.The boiler and hot water heater were secured until the source off the leak could be determined. No residents were affected by the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 