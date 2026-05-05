TRURO – Fire crews from Provincetown and Wellfleet along with Truro responded to a reported structure fire at 446 Route 6 sometime after 11 AM Tuesday. Firefighters were able to douse the flames quickly and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
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Fire crews respond to blaze at Truro residence
May 5, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Truro