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Fire crews respond to blaze at Truro residence

May 5, 2026

TRURO – Fire crews from Provincetown and Wellfleet along with Truro responded to a reported structure fire at 446 Route 6 sometime after 11 AM Tuesday. Firefighters were able to douse the flames quickly and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

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