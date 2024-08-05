You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages Edgartown restaurant

August 5, 2024

EDGARTOWN – A fire damaged a restaurant in Edgartown late Monday morning. Firefighters responding to the Alchemey Bistro & Bar at 71 Main Street reportedly found a fire in a kitchen wall. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

