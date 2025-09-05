DENNIS – Firefighters responded to the Lost Dog Pub on Route 134 shortly after 9 AM Friday. A fire had started on the exterior of the structure which was quickly extinguished. Crews checked for any fire extension inside the building. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire damages exterior of Dennis restaurant
September 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
