You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages exterior of Dennis restaurant

Fire damages exterior of Dennis restaurant

September 5, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

DENNIS – Firefighters responded to the Lost Dog Pub on Route 134 shortly after 9 AM Friday. A fire had started on the exterior of the structure which was quickly extinguished. Crews checked for any fire extension inside the building. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

