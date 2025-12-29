HYANNIS – A fire was reported at a residence on Square Rigger Lane in Hyannis shortly before 8 PM Sunday. The fire appeared to be on the exterior of the residence and was quickly doused. Fire crews checked for any fire spread into the interior of the home. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire damages exterior of house in Hyannis
December 28, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
