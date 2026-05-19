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Fire damages exterior of Orleans gas station

May 19, 2026

ORLEANS – A fire that appeared to have started in bark mulch damaged the exterior of an Orleans gas station Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Speedway Gas on South Orleans Road (Route 28) about 10 AM and were able to quickly douse the flames. Further details were not immediately available.

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