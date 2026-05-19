ORLEANS – A fire that appeared to have started in bark mulch damaged the exterior of an Orleans gas station Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Speedway Gas on South Orleans Road (Route 28) about 10 AM and were able to quickly douse the flames. Further details were not immediately available.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages exterior of Orleans gas station
Fire damages exterior of Orleans gas station
May 19, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Orleans