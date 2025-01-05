You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages house in Mashpee home

Fire damages house in Mashpee home

January 4, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – Fire broke out at a home in Mashpee about 9 PM Saturday evening. The fire at 282 Main Street (Route 130) reportedly started on a deck and spread to the house before crews knocked the flames down. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

