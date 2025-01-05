MASHPEE – Fire broke out at a home in Mashpee about 9 PM Saturday evening. The fire at 282 Main Street (Route 130) reportedly started on a deck and spread to the house before crews knocked the flames down. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire damages house in Mashpee home
January 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
