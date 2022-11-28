NANTUCKET – A fire damaged several rental vehicles at the Nantucket Airport early Monday morning. The Nantucket Current reports some of the vehicles had just been returned after being used by the U.S. Secret Service during President Biden’s visit to the island. Nantucket firefighters responded along with the airport crash truck to the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire damages several vehicles that had been rented by Secret Service on Nantucket
November 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
