Fire destroys chicken coop in Sandwich

March 5, 2026

SANDWICH – Fire destroyed a chicken coop in Sandwich late Wednesday evening. Sandwich firefighters responded to the scene on John Ewer Road and doused the flames. The status of the chickens was not immediately known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

