SANDWICH – Fire destroyed a chicken coop in Sandwich late Wednesday evening. Sandwich firefighters responded to the scene on John Ewer Road and doused the flames. The status of the chickens was not immediately known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire destroys chicken coop in Sandwich
Fire destroys chicken coop in Sandwich
March 5, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Sandwich