Fire erupts in Sandwich campground

SANDWICH – From Sandwich Fire: On Thursday at 3:56 AM, the Sandwich Fire Department responded to a reported camper fire at (Sun Retreats) Peters Pond Park – 185 Cotuit Road on Cedar Street.

On arrival units found a fully involved 30 foot trailer camper with extension to two additional 30 foot campers. A working fire was requested bringing in assistance from Joint Base Cape Cod FD and Mashpee FD to the scene. The fire also spread to two storage sheds and heat and smoke exposure to 3 other outdoor storage sheds. The bulk of the fire was extinguished within 25 minutes while another 60 minutes to extinguish remaining hot spots including debris outside the building.

One Firefighter was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for heat exhaustion, no other injuries were reported and the campers were unoccupied at the time of the fire.

A total of 24 firefighters responded to the scene and remained on scene for 90 minutes. Cotuit, Bourne and Barnstable Fire Departments provided station coverage during the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Sandwich Fire Department and is not considered suspicious at this time.