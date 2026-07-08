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Fire guts shed in Osterville

July 8, 2026

OSTERVILLE – Firefighters responded to a fully involved shed fire on Bayview Circle in Osterville sometime after 6 PM Wednesday. Crews knocked down the flames and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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