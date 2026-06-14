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Fire heavily damages gas company building in Wareham

June 14, 2026

WAREHAM – Fire heavily damaged a gas company building in Wareham early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded about 2 AM to Cape Cod Gas on Tow Road to find heavy smoke coming from the building. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Wareham Fire stations. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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