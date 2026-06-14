WAREHAM – Fire heavily damaged a gas company building in Wareham early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded about 2 AM to Cape Cod Gas on Tow Road to find heavy smoke coming from the building. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Wareham Fire stations. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Fire heavily damages gas company building in Wareham
June 14, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Wareham