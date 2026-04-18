Fire Officials Offer Reminder After E-Bike Fires

STOW, MA – From Mass Department of Fire Services: After two recent house fires involving the batteries from electric bicycles, Massachusetts fire officials are reminding residents of safety measures they can take to reduce their risk.

“As more people use e-bikes and other micromobility devices, it’s important to spread the word about buying, charging, and storing them safely,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “The lithium-ion batteries in these devices can fail rapidly and violently if they’re damaged, defective, or recalled.”



On the morning of April 15, Falmouth Fire/Rescue responded to a Club Valley Drive home after a resident called 9-1-1. On arrival, firefighters found heavy fire in the attached garage, with flames spreading to the main structure. Firefighters brought the fire under control within about 40 minutes and rescued a family pet. No injuries were reported but all residents were displaced.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Falmouth Fire Department and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. They collectively determined that the fire began in the garage with the apparent failure of an e-bike’s lithium-ion battery.

“When you’re buying an e-bike or other equipment powered by lithium-ion batteries, look for the mark of an independent testing lab like UL or Intertek/ETL,” said Falmouth Acting Fire Chief Chad Absten. “Listed products meet important safety standards.”

The next afternoon, the Holyoke Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in an Essex Street apartment building, where firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit. Holyoke Fire and State Police fire investigators learned that an occupant had been charging his e-bike battery and noticed it getting hot and beginning to smoke. He placed it in the kitchen sink, where it caught fire. Residents safely escaped and no injuries were reported.

“Always read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions, use the manufacturer’s charging equipment, and disconnect it when the device is fully charged,” said Holyoke Fire Chief John Kadlewicz. “Aftermarket accessories and overcharged batteries have been linked to serious fires.”

E-bikes and other micromobility devices have accounted for more than 20% of the incidents reported through an investigative checklist in use by the State Fire Marshal’s office and many local fire departments since 2023.

Photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN