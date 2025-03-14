Fire quickly extinguished at Wellfleet Historical Society

WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Fire: At 2:37 PM Friday, a fire was reported outside the Wellfleet Historic Society in Wellfleet, Massachusetts. Initially observed as an exterior fire, it quickly spread and began catching the building on fire.

The first arriving unit found an exterior fire burning into the structure. The building was unoccupied at the time. Members of Group 1 extinguished the flames, preventing further damage. Engines from Eastham and Truro also responded as part of the first alarm assignment. Wellfleet firefighters searched the building and opened a section of the exterior wall to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

No injuries have been reported. The Wellfleet Fire Department is investigating the incident, but it is believed to be accidental in nature. The department extends its gratitude to the alert citizen who promptly called 911, enabling the rapid response that ultimately saved the building.