Fire rages through Orleans garage

January 1, 2026

ORLEANS – Fire erupted in a detached garage in Orleans around 10:15 PM Thursday. Firefighters responded to the scene on Brick Hill Road to find the garage fully involved. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Orleans station. No injuries were reported.

