You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire reported at Cumberland Farms in Wellfleet

Fire reported at Cumberland Farms in Wellfleet

June 3, 2026


WELLFLEET – A fire was reported at the Cumberland Farms store on Route 6 in Wellfleet shortly after 2 PM Wednesday. An automatic response brought in units from Truro and Eastham.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Photo by AAP/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 