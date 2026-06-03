Fire reported at Cumberland Farms in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – A fire was reported at the Cumberland Farms store on Route 6 in Wellfleet shortly after 2 PM Wednesday. An automatic response brought in units from Truro and Eastham.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Photo by AAP/CWN
WELLFLEET – A fire was reported at the Cumberland Farms store on Route 6 in Wellfleet shortly after 2 PM Wednesday. An automatic response brought in units from Truro and Eastham.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Photo by AAP/CWN
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Copyright © 2026 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media