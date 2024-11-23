BARNSTABLE – A fire was reported at the Home Depot Store at 65 Independence Drive shortly before midnight Friday. Fire crews stretched a line to a tool rental room and were able to knock down the flames. Smoke was ventilated from the building which was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire reported at Home Depot in Barnstable
November 23, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
