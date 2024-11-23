You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire reported at Home Depot in Barnstable

Fire reported at Home Depot in Barnstable

November 23, 2024

BARNSTABLE – A fire was reported at the Home Depot Store at 65 Independence Drive shortly before midnight Friday. Fire crews stretched a line to a tool rental room and were able to knock down the flames. Smoke was ventilated from the building which was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 