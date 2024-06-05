ONSET – Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the Mariner’s Inn at 3234 Cranberry Highway (Routes 6/28) in Onset shortly after 9 AM Wednesday. An engine from Bourne also responded to the scene. According to reports a fire was discovered in a crawl space. No injuries were reported. Traffic delays were possible in the area.
Fire reported at Onset motel
June 5, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
