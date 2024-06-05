You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire reported at Onset motel

Fire reported at Onset motel

June 5, 2024

ONSET – Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the Mariner’s Inn at 3234 Cranberry Highway (Routes 6/28) in Onset shortly after 9 AM Wednesday. An engine from Bourne also responded to the scene. According to reports a fire was discovered in a crawl space. No injuries were reported. Traffic delays were possible in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 