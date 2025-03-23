You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire reported in solar panels of Harwich home

March 23, 2025

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – Fire broke out in the solar panels of a house in Harwich. Fire crews responded to Noreast Drive some time after noon and doused the flames. They then checked for fire spread into the roof. No injuries were reported. Fire officials are investigating if a squirrels nest may have caused the fire

