HARWICH – Fire broke out in the solar panels of a house in Harwich. Fire crews responded to Noreast Drive some time after noon and doused the flames. They then checked for fire spread into the roof. No injuries were reported. Fire officials are investigating if a squirrels nest may have caused the fire
Fire reported in solar panels of Harwich home
March 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
