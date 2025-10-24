Fire tears through Wareham house under renovation

WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: Early Friday morning at 2:43 AM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to North Carver Road for a structure fire. At the scene firefighters found a residence that was under renovation heavily involved in fire.

The on-duty crew, Captain Chris McIntosh, Firefighters Evan Moretti, Dana Lofgren, and Dan Freitas made an aggressive interior attack while Firefighter Josh Dessert served as the pump operator. Assistant Chief Mark Rogers and Chief John Kelley arrived, and A/C Rogers took command of the fire. Incident command requested mutual aid assistance because the area lacked hydrants close by. The Carver Fire Department responded quickly with two tankers to supply water for the firefighting efforts. In addition, the Marion Fire Department also responded to the scene with a ladder company.

The fire was knocked down at about 3:20 AM with overhaul taking several more hours. There were no injuries, and the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Onset FD provided station coverage during the incident.

Chief John Kelley said that the cause of the fire is under investigation. A total of 22 career and on-call Wareham firefighters responded.