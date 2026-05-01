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Fire temporarily closes South Street in Hyannis

May 1, 2026

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – A fire in an apartment building at 309 South Street about noon Friday temporarily closed the roadway. The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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