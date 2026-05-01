HYANNIS – A fire in an apartment building at 309 South Street about noon Friday temporarily closed the roadway. The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Fire temporarily closes South Street in Hyannis
May 1, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis