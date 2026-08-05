Firearm discharged during early morning disturbance in Plymouth

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– From Plymouth Police: At approximately 3:45 AM, Plymouth Police responded to a residence on Royal Street for a reported disturbance involving a firearm.

Initial reports indicated that a male party had assaulted another resident, discharged a firearm inside the residence, and then fled into the surrounding woods.

Upon arrival, Plymouth Police officers quickly secured the residence, confirmed the suspect was no longer inside, and determined that no one had been injured. Officers then established a perimeter and contained the area where the suspect was believed to have fled.

With assistance from Metro-LEC SWAT, the suspect was located a short time later in the woods and taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect, a 54-year-old Plymouth resident, is expected to be arraigned later today in Plymouth District Court.

This incident remains under investigation by the Plymouth Police Department.