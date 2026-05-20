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Firefighters battle brush fire along power lines in Falmouth

May 20, 2026

FALMOUTH – A brush fire broke out along the power lines off Deer Pond Road about 7 PM Wednesday. Sandwich and Bourne brush crews assisted in keeping the flames from approaching homes. The cause of the fire, estimated to be 4-5 acres, is under investigation.

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