FALMOUTH – A brush fire broke out along the power lines off Deer Pond Road about 7 PM Wednesday. Sandwich and Bourne brush crews assisted in keeping the flames from approaching homes. The cause of the fire, estimated to be 4-5 acres, is under investigation.
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Firefighters battle brush fire along power lines in Falmouth
May 20, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth