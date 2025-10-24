You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters battle partition fire in Falmouth

Firefighters battle partition fire in Falmouth

October 24, 2025

FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to an Old Forge Road residence in Falmouth about 2:10 PM for a reported structure fire. Arriving crews investigated a fireplace where the fire appeared to have spread into a partition. Mutual aid was called to cover the Falmouth fire stations while firefighters opened up the wall to find and extinguish the fire.

