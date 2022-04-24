Firefighters called to Cape Cod Irish Village in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to the Cape Cod Irish Village on Route 28 about 11 PM Saturday. Fire alarms were sounding and smoke was reported in the building. The fire appeared to be in the laundry area of the lodging establishment. No injuries were reported. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Yarmouth stations. Firefighters spent some time clearing smoke from both floors of the hotel. Further details were not immediately available.