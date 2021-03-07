YARMOUTH – Firefighters rushed to a Yarmouth Port business shortly after noon Sunday after smoke was reported coming from the basement. The fire was reported at 89 Willow Street, the Harvest of Barnstable building by the railroad crossing. After further investigation an electrical pump was discovered on fire in the basement. The fire was quickly put out and the smoke ventilated.
Firefighters called to Yarmouth Port business after smoke reported coming from basement
March 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
