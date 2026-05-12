WELLFLEET – Firefighters were called to a fully involved shed fire in Wellfleet shortly after 11 PM Monday. The shed on Day Road was fully involved with brush burning when crews arrived. Crews from Eastham and Truro assisted in stopping further spread of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
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Firefighters douse fully involved shed fire in Wellfleet
May 11, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Wellfleet