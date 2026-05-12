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Firefighters douse fully involved shed fire in Wellfleet

May 11, 2026

WELLFLEET – Firefighters were called to a fully involved shed fire in Wellfleet shortly after 11 PM Monday. The shed on Day Road was fully involved with brush burning when crews arrived. Crews from Eastham and Truro assisted in stopping further spread of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

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