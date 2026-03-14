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Firefighters douse small basement fire in Dennis

March 14, 2026

DENNIS – Firefighters were called to 1240 Main Street (Route 6A) shortly before 3 PM Saturday. A small fire was discovered in the basement of the structure and extinguished. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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