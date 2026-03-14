DENNIS – Firefighters were called to 1240 Main Street (Route 6A) shortly before 3 PM Saturday. A small fire was discovered in the basement of the structure and extinguished. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Firefighters douse small basement fire in Dennis
March 14, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Dennis