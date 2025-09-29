BOURNE – Bourne Police advised motorists to expect delays on the Scenic Highway due to a vehicle fire that has since been extinguished. There were no injuries. Police say a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup was involved.
Photos by Bourne Police/CWN
Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on Cranberry Highway in Bourne
September 29, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Road work to begin on Enterprise Road and Bearses Way this Thursday
- Vaccine clinics to be held in Sandwich over two consecutive Tuesdays in October
- Real estate transfer fee debated in Barnstable County
- Bay View Campground plans to close after next year’s camping season
- National Seashore brings in $754M for local economy
- Charges dropped against Falmouth teen accused of planning school shooting
- Harwich board approves permit to convert office space into rental units
- LISTEN: Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance pushing for supply improvements
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod gets new name after 104 years
- Behavioral Health Network holding grand opening in Hyannis
- New leader announced at Hyannis Salvation Army
- Orleans recognized for tech assistance program
- Harwich water main flushing starting next week