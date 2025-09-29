You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on Cranberry Highway in Bourne

Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on Cranberry Highway in Bourne

September 29, 2025


BOURNE – Bourne Police advised motorists to expect delays on the Scenic Highway due to a vehicle fire that has since been extinguished. There were no injuries. Police say  a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup was involved.
Photos by Bourne Police/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 