HYANNIS – Firefighters had to extricate a man after a Jeep overturned in Hyannis about 12:15 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Main Street near Stevens Street. Once extricated, the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
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Firefighters extricate driver after rollover crash in Hyannis
April 12, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis