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Firefighters extricate driver after rollover crash in Hyannis

April 12, 2026

HYANNIS – Firefighters had to extricate a man after a Jeep overturned in Hyannis about 12:15 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Main Street near Stevens Street. Once extricated, the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

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