PROVINCETOWN – Firefighters had to extricate a driver after a two-vehicle collision in Provincetown. The crash happened about 6:15 PM Wednesday at Howland Street and Harry Kemp Way. Both drivers were evaluated for possible injuries. The crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters extricate driver after two-vehicle collision in Provincetown
December 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
