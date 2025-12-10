You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extricate driver after two-vehicle collision in Provincetown

Firefighters extricate driver after two-vehicle collision in Provincetown

December 10, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – Firefighters had to extricate a driver after a two-vehicle collision in Provincetown. The crash happened about 6:15 PM Wednesday at Howland Street and Harry Kemp Way. Both drivers were evaluated for possible injuries. The crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police. Further details were not immediately available.

