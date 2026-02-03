You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extricate driver after vehicle crashes into woods in Yarmouth

Firefighters extricate driver after vehicle crashes into woods in Yarmouth

February 2, 2026

Blake Sears/Signal News Network/CWN

YARMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate the driver of a Pontiac Vibe station wagon after a collision sent it into some woods. The crash happened about 7 PM on Station Avenue at Starbuck Lane. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 