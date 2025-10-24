You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extricate driver after vehicle overturns in Hyannis

October 23, 2025

Via cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – A traffic crash resulted in a vehicle rolling over on its side. It happened shortly before 9 PM Thursday on Sea Street at Gosnold Street. Firefighters assisted the driver who appeared to have escaped any serious injury from the vehicle. Eversource was called to check a utility pole that was struck during the crash. Barnstable Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

