HYANNIS – A traffic crash resulted in a vehicle rolling over on its side. It happened shortly before 9 PM Thursday on Sea Street at Gosnold Street. Firefighters assisted the driver who appeared to have escaped any serious injury from the vehicle. Eversource was called to check a utility pole that was struck during the crash. Barnstable Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Firefighters extricate driver after vehicle overturns in Hyannis
October 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
