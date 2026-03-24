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Firefighters extricate victim after two-vehicle crash in Harwich

March 24, 2026


HARWICH – Two vehicles collided in Harwich about 4 PM Tuesday. According to reports, a pickup struck a car broadside at the intersection of Uncle Venies Road and Ocean Street. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free one of the drivers. Both drivers were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Harwich Firefighter Leighanne Smith tends to a driver while his wife tends to their frightened pooch.


“Hogan”, a small dog in the pickup was comforted by Hawich Fire Chief David LeBlanc until the driver’s wife could take him. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

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